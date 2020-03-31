MACON, Ga. — Coliseum Health System is feeling the impact of COVID-19.

Since last Thursday, their number of inpatients with the virus has more than doubled.

On Thursday, Coliseum said they'd had a total of 7 positive COVID-19 tests and 5 people admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Now, according to an email from hospital spokesperson Jennifer Jones, they have seen a total of 17 positive tests and currently have 12 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Jones said the hospital system still has plenty of capacity to handle more cases if they show up.

The hospital has a total of 40 ICU beds and 72 ventilators.

Though the hospital would not say how many of those ventilators and beds are currently available, they said right now, they have enough space to comfortably handle more cases.

Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin has also seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Thursday, they had zero COVID-19 inpatients. Now, according to hospital spokesperson Lindsay Black, they're now treating two patients who are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Like Coliseum, they say they have enough capacity to handle more.

