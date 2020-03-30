HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Most of you are sitting at home right now with a lot of time on your hands.

Doing household chores or mowing the lawn could be a good way to pass the time, but only if you've already got the tools.

Health officials and local law enforcement say you should be going out to buy only essential items like food, medicine, and gasoline.

A viewer sent 13WMAZ a photo of a crowded Lowe's in Warner Robins.

The chain is open for people to buy "essential items" like cleaning supplies, plumbing tools, and refrigerators, not for people to buy items like plants and mulch.

13WMAZ

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says now is not the time to be crafting, planting, or making home improvements if it means going out to stores to purchase those goods.

"We encourage everyone to avoid any non-essential shopping. Any non-essential congregation in groups of 10 or more people," says Hokanson."The whole stay at home, stay in shelter thing is for avoiding groups of people."

Houston County EMA director Christopher Stoner says he's seen the large crowds at other stores around town, too. He's urging everyone to do the right thing.

"People have to take responsibility on their own for these problems," says Stoner. "Avoid those big areas, because people are going there for necessities."

Houston County Emergency Management Agency Just a quick update on Tuesday's severe weather potential for parts ... of central and south Georgia. Main points / what's changed?

But if the crowds and unnecessary buying persists, Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says you can be fined.

"It's getting to the point where we need to really take this seriously, and if we need to start making citations, we certainly will," says Wagner.

Chief Wagner says under the "state of emergency" declaration in Warner Robins, you can be fined up to $1,000 for not complying with social distancing guidelines.

RELATED: 'I just want to inspire people to help': Perry family donates food from their pantry

RELATED: Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Doctor: Here’s the safe way to unload your groceries amid COVID-19 pandemic

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.