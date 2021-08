Headmaster Laura Perkins said Thursday afternoon that those grades will start learning at home next Monday, August 30.

MACON, Ga. — Grades 6-12 at the Academy for Classical Education in north Macon are going virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.

Headmaster Laura Perkins said Thursday afternoon that those grades will start learning at home next Monday, August 30.

Perkins says she hopes those students will return for classes in person on the September 13.