Baldwin County commission voted to reinstate wearing face coverings in county buildings, but voted 3-2 against a countywide mask mandate.

MACON, Ga. — Experts say wearing a mask or face covering can help slow the spread of COVID-19, and local Central Georgia governments are deciding whether or not to require masks in public.

Tuesday night, Macon-Bibb County commissioners called a meeting for next Tuesday, August 25 to vote on a possible mask mandate.

Last month, Macon Mayor Robert Reichert signed an executive order suggesting people should wear their masks, but he would not budge when both the county health department and the commission voted to pass a mandate. Reichert vetoed at the time saying that a mandate couldn't be enforced.

In Milledgeville, the city council is also planning to meet next Tuesday for a final mask mandate vote.