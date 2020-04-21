MACON, Ga. — On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp announced restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in customers while following guidelines including minimal basic operations, social distancing, and regular sanitation.

Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar owner Patrick Polowichak says downtown has felt like a ghost town since the shelter in place order.

"It's been very empty," said Polowichak.

For the past few weeks, his restaurant and many others in Macon switched to offering take-out and curbside services only. Many of them will be able to take down signs that say "closed" and welcome customers to dine-in in about a week.

"We are probably going to expect about a 50/50 split. A lot of reaction you are seeing on social media is some people are excited and some people are upset," said Polowichak.

Shopper Tiara Lucas says while she's considering visiting some cosmetic businesses, she doesn't think she's ready to dine-in just yet.

"I would possibly wait maybe a week or two before I decide to go dine in somewhere. I will just continue to do carry out and to go orders like I've been doing," said Lucas.

Polowichak says employees will put the dining chairs back in place, serve customers when they reopen their dining services, and continue to follow sanitation guidelines.

We're hoping for the best, the busiest we can be," said Polowichak.

Polowichak says he is waiting for further guidance from the governor's office about what reopening will look like moving forward.

Governor Kemp says the minimal basic operations that businesses are required to follow include implementing staggered shifts.

