MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of Central Georgia businesses have lost customers and money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, chambers of commerce like Robins Regional are helping stores reenter society responsibly.

Some businesses tapped into their creative side, like Kollier & Co. in Perry, who made social media videos and launched curb side pick-up to keep the books balanced.

"We launched our website, started a VIP Facebook group where we have been going live 3 times a week selling our products, and we have offered FaceTime so our customers could shop virtually," says boutique owner, Debra Dobbs.

"We've sent pictures of items through text if they were looking for something specific. We have been offering curbside pick-up, local delivery, and shipping. We also have offered a discount if a customer sent a picture of a receipt where they supported another local business," says Dobbs.

But other store owners had to close their doors for weeks, like Jenni Kerr.

"I've been denied everything, but the bills are still coming. The mail still works, as it turns out," says Kerr.

She owns Southern Accent Salon and Spa on Smithville Church Road, but according to Kerr, her staff doesn't qualify for unemployment and she's received no financial relief.

When Governor Brian Kemp announced earlier this week that salons, gyms, and bowling alleys could open again Friday, Kerr says she was excited.

She's part of a long list of business owners who will now have to follow 20 state required guidelines in order to reopen. Local chambers of commerce, like Robins Regional, are focused on helping businesses like Kerr's "reenter responsibly."

"The chamber is not in a position solve the health care crisis or address the national economy, but we turned and said, 'Well, what can we do?'" says April Bragg with Robins Regional.

Bragg says businesses in the International City can turn to them for financial advice, help with applying for loans, and resources like hand washing posters and checklists that will help them follow state requirements.

WMAZ

Kerr sanitized everything in her salon on Thursday afternoon, preparing for her full schedule of customers who are "on the book" for Friday.

"This is all a choice. The governor opened us back up so people could renew their livelihoods, but this is not a requirement. Your nails and hair are not worth your health. If you're sick, stay home. We will be here. Take your time," says Kerr.

For more of those resources from Robins Regional Chamber, click here.

