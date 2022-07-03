Georgia's COVID case curve as of March 4, 2022

It's now been two years since Georgia's first confirmed COVID-19 case.

MACON, Ga. — Two years after the first confirmed case in the state, Georgia continues to recover from the biggest surge in COVID cases of the entire pandemic.

Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged 1,065 new cases a day. Numbers have not been that low since November.

Back in early January, the state peaked at more than 23,000 cases a day. In late November before the surge, Georgia averaged less than 850 a day.

Central Georgia counties are also seeing big improvements. Bibb County averaged nine cases a day before the preliminary data window -- down from more than 360 at the peak in early January. Before cases started climbing, Bibb averaged just five new cases a day.

Houston County follows a similar storyline. Case numbers dropped from more than 390 in early January to 16 before the preliminary data window. Houston also averaged just five new cases a day before the latest surge this winter.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus also continues to fall. In late February before the preliminary window, an average of 32 Georgians died a day -- less than half the daily death toll in late January when the state averaged 80. Before numbers started climbing, Georgia averaged just 11 deaths a day in mid-December.

Hospitals continue seeing relief. The state averages 113 new COVID-19 patients a day. Numbers have been steadily falling since mid-January when the state admitted more than 300 patients a day. The last time the hospitalization rate dipped below 100 was in early December.