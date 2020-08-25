The Bibb County Civil and Magistrate Court is set to resume dispossessory hearings on August 31st.

MACON, Ga. — Evictions are starting up around the state, and Bibb County courts will hear eviction cases again starting next Monday.

"Without rent coming in for these owners, they are suffering as well," owner of Heritage Realty Steve Rickman said.

Rickman manages more than 600 units for clients through his company. Rickman says since the pandemic started in March, getting rent payments have been tough.

"Right now, we probably have 25 tenants who are $2,000 or $4,000 behind in rent," Rickman said.

Since March, the Bibb County civil and magistrate court says property owners have filed 558 evictions. They say starting August 31st, the court will begin hearing eviction cases again.

"When there is a lack of income in the household, it becomes hard to pay rent," Shannon Mills, Eviction Prevention Project Attorney for Macon Regional Office of Georgia Legal Services Program, said.

Mills helps people facing eviction, and he says while some protections have ended, you might have a little time left.

"According to the time that it takes for the sheriff's office to serve the client with the eviction notice, the seven days allowed for the client to provide an answer to the eviction, you are talking about the hearing may not occur until potentially September," Mills said.

If you are behind, Mills says you should try to pay anything you can or work out a plan with your landlord.

"We've been working with a lot of our residents. We understand that some people have lost their jobs and been on unemployment," Rickman said.