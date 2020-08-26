Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 24, 353 Georgia College students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to their website.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College is reporting hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases since students have returned to campus-- many, they say, are cases directly linked to parties.

Now, the university says students who are not following safety precautions could face disciplinary action.

This message from the university president comes after a big spike in positive COVID-19 cases on campus between Aug. 7 and Aug. 24. In that time, 353 students have tested positive, according to the college's COVID-19 Reporting and Confirmed Cases page on their website.

The university reported 69 new cases just on Monday. President Steve Dorman says they've traced some cases back to off-campus parties.

Now, the university says if a student is caught going to a house party or large gathering, they could face disciplinary action including suspension. According to the message, students would be in violation of the Code of Conduct because they're putting others at risk for COVID-19.

Several students we spoke to say the university's decision was the right one.

"These students who are out partying and going to bars, ignoring social distancing, not wearing mask on campus which we are supposed to... disciplinary action seems to be the way to go," said Jordan Butler, a senior at GCSU.

"The punishment for this is just the icing on top of it all. It's like you're already chancing yourself risking getting COVID, and you also have the problem of if you get caught, you have a chance of being suspended," said Nate Parcels, a freshman at GCSU.

Baldwin County EMA Director Wayne Johnson says he wants students to understand their decisions not only affect their peers, but also, the overall community in Milledgeville.

"I really don't think they get it," Johnson said. "They want to get out and do what college students do, but we're just in the middle of a pandemic right now."

Butler and Hannah Hopkins echoed that and mentioned the long lines outside of some downtown bars. They says students who are going out and partying need to start thinking of others.

"They are endangering everyone's lives. We have so many older people in the community as well, and some students, it seems they don't care, obviously, enough. It seems a little selfish on their side," Butler said.

"You can control your own actions and yours only, and your actions have consequence, whether it's good or bad," Hopkins said.

The university updates their website with new reported cases nearly daily.