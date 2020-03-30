ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Georgia Air National Guardsmen with the 116th Air Control Wing are out fighting COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the 116th Air Control Wing said guard medical professionals deployed to facilities throughout the state over the weekend.

They're assisting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security with the COVID-19 response, the post says.

Earlier this month, Governor Brian Kemp's office announced up to 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops would be at the ready to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement said they'll provide medical equipment, food, shelter, and other important materials to communities across the state.

