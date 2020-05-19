MACON, Ga. — Most gyms in central Georgia have already opened, but group exercising classes are just starting back up for their members. Orangetheory is helping members work up a sweat while trying to keep them safe.

Two months ago, Orangetheory Fitness in Macon closed its doors because of COVID-19. On Sunday, they reopened with strict new rules.

"So we are lining people up outside, obviously 6 feet apart, and about 10 minutes before class starts, we are doing temperature checks. We want to make sure their temperature is not above 100.4," Owner of Orangetheory Macon Emily Ebsworth said.

Ebsworth says if you answer yes to any of their health-related questions or have a high temperature, your membership is frozen for 14 days.

Wanya Reese

If not, a staff member gives you your workout number.

"Every single member will have their own individual station during their session. In addition to that, they have an individual spray bottle and towel they can use to disinfect their equipment as they leave," Ebsworth said.

To promote social distancing, Ebsworth says members have 10 feet of space in the studio.

"We are also limiting our capacity, so normally, we were able to have 26 or 39 people in a class. We are limiting that to 13 people," Ebsworth said.

Once the class is over, staff members spend about 30 minutes cleaning and disinfecting everything in the studio.

"From the first point of entry to the front door, we are making sure all of the touch-points are cleaned, including the bathroom and lockers," Ebsworth said.

You'll also see staff members sporting masks during your workout, which they encourage members to wear. Ebsworth says if the governor does not extend the current health emergency, they will make classes larger starting next month.

