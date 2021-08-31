Georgia middle school coach dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Hammond joined the coaching staff over the summer. The district said he had already left an "indelible mark" on the players and his colleagues.

DALTON, Ga. — The Hammond Creek Middle School family is mourning the loss of one of its new staff members.

Dalton Public Schools confirmed that Coach Sean Hammond died after testing positive for COVID-19.

They said he was a new member of the staff who never got the chance to start the school year with students in the classroom. The district said Hammond attended New Teacher Induction and three days of pre-planning before he tested positive with the virus.

Hammond joined the coaching staff over the summer. The district said he had already left an "indelible mark" on the players and his colleagues.

"Though he had only joined the staff at the school this year, it was clear that he was a talented and passionate educator and coach," the district said in a statement.

School counselors and social workers were at the school Tuesday morning to support the student body and staff as needed.