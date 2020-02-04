HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Houston County veteran is relieved to hear about a shelter-in-place order after they lost their loved one to a coronavirus-related death.

Brittany Hermes says her grandfather went into the hospital about a week and a half ago with a preexisting health condition and died a day later.

"We learned today that he had a positive test. It took 11 days to get the test back," said Hermes.

She says the 75-year-old tested positive for COVID-19.

"My family is broken. The pain is not going to go away anytime soon, it doesn't look like. You don't want to go through what my family is going through," said Hermes.

She said she was grateful Governor Brian Kemp shared plans for a statewide shelter-in-place order that would require people to stay inside. She said it will help save lives.

"It's important that we stay home," said Hermes.

Hermes says her grandfather served in the air force for more than 40 years. After learning he had a COVID-19-related death, his wife is getting tested as well.

The family says the veteran was cremated and they weren't able to have a military funeral for him because they are practicing social distancing.

"This disease robbed us of all the things that families get to do in the death process," said Hermes.

Hermes says her family hopes to plan a funeral for her grandfather after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The order does not apply to the Robins Air Force Base.

RELATED: Monroe County EMS prepared for COVID-19 response

RELATED: VERIFY: Are healthcare workers required to wear personal protective equipment?

RELATED: Houston County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: 'Pandemic' scientist says his team has discovered potential cure for COVID-19

RELATED: Family celebrates 'Quarantinemas' to help kids cope with coronavirus

RELATED: Young mother battling COVID-19: 'I would have not left my house if I knew how miserable this was'

RELATED: 'We have actually issued over 100 tickets': City of Dublin Police cracking down on curfew violations

RELATED: 'We want to be prepared': Tents outside of Houston Medical Center spark questions from community

RELATED: These are the coronavirus hot spots in Georgia

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.