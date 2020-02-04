HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District says that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to an email from the school system Wednesday evening, the person is a School Nutrition Program administrator and has not been at work within the last week. The district says people who had contact with the person has been notified and have been following appropriate procedures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The district says due to FERPA and HIPAA, they can’t provide further information about their condition.

While schools are closed, feeding sites will be deep cleaned, including multiple steps as part of the disinfection process, prior to employees returning to prepare and distribute meals on April 3.

