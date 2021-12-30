Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 pills now available at some Georgia pharmacies

Both pills are available in select pharmacies once customers get a prescription from a healthcare provider.

ATLANTA — Some Georgia pharmacies are now stocked with the recently approved oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Health, select retail pharmacies will have the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments in the coming weeks.

It's part of a partnership between the department of public health and Walmart, Walgreens, and Good Neighbor Pharmacy Group — a group of small independent pharmacies. The agency said officials are working to ensure coverage across the Peach State. You can find pharmacies that have already allocated the treatments online here.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 pill treatment on Dec. 22 and issued emergency use authorization for Merck’s pill on Dec. 23.

Before you waltz into a pharmacy and request the treatment, it's important to know the pills must first be prescribed by a healthcare provider.

"The antivirals are recommended for treatment of individuals who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions. Both drugs require a prescription and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset," A statement from the DPH reads.

Molnupiravir by Merck can be used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID cases for people who are at least 18 and have a high risk of severe illness. Paxlovid by Pfizer can be used treat mild-to-moderate COVID cases for people who are at least 12 years of age and have a high risk of severe illness.

According to the DPH, early studies indicate the treatments may reduce severe outcome from COVID, including hospitalization and death.