Where are the mutated COVID-19 variants, spreading around the world, coming from?

Researchers at the CDC have been working to track down the origins of those variants.

ATLANTA — Almost one year ago, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was working day and night to track down the origins of the coronavirus and how to stop it.

Today, the work is the same, but the task is heightened. Mutated variants of COVID-19 - deviations of the virus - are now spreading around the world.

As of Tuesday, there were 23 known cases of the U.K. variant in Georgia, up from the previous 19 cases.

Researchers at the CDC have been working to track down the origins of those mutations, and - just as with the original version of the virus - they are working to keep everyone safe.

According to the latest forecast, the variant strain of the coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom is spreading so rapidly that it will make up 1% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States within a couple of weeks.

"Every time you encounter somebody who has an infection with one of these variants, you are much more likely to get infected," explained Dr. Nahid Bhadelia of Boston Medical Center.

In addition, scientists say the U.K. variant could become the dominant strain of coronavirus across the nation by March.

"You are talking about a variant that might be upwards of 50% more transmissible," said Dr. Jodie Guest of Emory University's Rollins Schools of Public Health.

"We should see a huge surge of cases by March" if the variant strains are able to spread unchecked, Guest said.

But Guest said that, so far, social distancing and masks, along with the vaccines, have been able to stop all of the known variants. That would minimize a possible new surge.

In addition, researchers are working on adapting the existing vaccines to kill even more powerful variants that may emerge.

"It's not going to take very much to reproduce the mRNA vaccine with the changes that are needed, and give everyone who's had it a booster," Guest said. "But, at the moment, we don't believe that that is needed in the current state that we're in."

As of this point, the variants are not more deadly, but they are more contagious - and able to infect more people more easily and more rapidly than the original coronavirus.