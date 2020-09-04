MACON, Ga. — If you were traveling on Coliseum Drive around midday Thursday, you probably saw the traffic jam. It's because the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and community groups gave out free food to hundreds of families.

Hundreds of people came out to the Macon Centreplex Thursday for a helping hand. 13WMAZ spoke to a woman who says this food is coming at a great time, during a time of need.

"30,000? I know if I get in line, I will get me something," Phyliss Brisby said.

Hundreds of cars lined up for miles Thursday, backing up traffic with everyone in need of a free meal.

"Oh, we waited in line a good hour," Brisby said.

Board Chairman of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Jeff Battcher says the COVID-19 pandemic has tripled the need for food in Central Georgia.

"About a week ago, this all kind of came together with the help of the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, several faith-based communities have come with volunteers, United Way has been extremely helpful," Battcher said.

Battcher says 50 volunteers braved the heat hoping to help 900 families.

"The meals that we're giving should last families about a week, they are getting meat, produce, potatoes, oranges, and those things," Battcher said.

"We definitely need extra food to come into the household," Brisby said.

Brisby says at a time where grocery shelves are bare, this food will ensure her family has an Easter meal.

"It is going to help me a whole lot because I'm by myself, but when I do cook, I try to share it with somebody who wants something," Brisby said.

You can stay up to date with the latest updates on food drives by following the food bank's Facebook page.

RELATED: $600 stimulus funds for unemployment could come to Georgians as early as next week

RELATED: Cattle farmers see price drops for livestock during COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Georgia National Guard actively trying to 'crush the curve' of COVID-19

RELATED: Atlanta teen creates service that pays for meals of hospital staff

RELATED: List: Where you can order Easter meals in Central Georgia

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.