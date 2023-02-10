Free health care provided to working, uninsured people through Houston Volunteer Medical Clinic

From primary care services to low-cost prescriptions and other medical services, the Houston County Volunteer Medical Clinic works to serve the uninsured.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For a clinic that provides free health care to people in need, they hope their work makes a positive impact in the neighborhoods it serves.

"We serve those who can't get service elsewhere," volunteer Jessica Krisel said.

The Houston Volunteer Medical Clinic is a non-profit clinic providing medical services to the working uninsured population of its county. They receive grants and donations from the community to keep them running.

"We provide everything you'd get from your doctor, but we service the working uninsured," Executive Director Pat Butler said. "That's what this clinic is all about."

Through a partnership, the services provided are made possible by United Way and Houston Healthcare.

The volunteer clinic is free to all Houston County residents who are working and insured. But you need to make under 200% of the federal poverty line to qualify.

It's fully funded through donations and grants, like the $35,000 from the county commissioners awarded in September.

Volunteers like Krisel — a licensed nurse practitioner — say it's a community initiative that invests right back into itself.

"Helping those who don't have access to care is really, really important to me," Krisel said.

As a military spouse, this is the sixth clinic she's worked at since her family's base assignment changed in 2019.

They offer an array of services including primary care, women's health, low-cost prescriptions, high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic illness and more.

"If we're unable to take care of them here, we're able to support them going to a specialty care, as well," Krisel said.

The clinic also points out ways to combat declining health through diet changes and exposure to help relieve the expensive burden for both patients and providers.

"If we can educate and expose them to that information, it benefits them and then it benefits our community," Krisel continued. "That's always bonus!"

To qualify for service you must:

be an adult between ages 18 and 64

reside in Houston County

be employed (you or your spouse)

have total household income within 200% of the federal poverty level.

Currently, the clinic has two full-time employees, one part-time nurse practitioner and one open full-time position.

It has about 40 volunteers which include primary care physicians, PAs, residency students, nursing students, medical assistant students and high school students.

Butler said it's because of blessings they can give back.



"Everything in here is pretty much donated! It's very seldom we have to pay out of pocket for something," she said.

"We always need more volunteers, we always need more funding," Krisel said. "Anytime we can have more volunteers, the better off we're going to be."

The volunteer clinic is hosting a charity golf tournament, with the help of Mayor LaRhonda Patrick on Oct. 26 at the International City Golf Course.

The shotgun start is at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; lunch is served at noon.

All proceeds from the charity tournament will benefit the Houston County Volunteer Medical Clinic.