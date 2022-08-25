Monkeypox in Central Georgia: How to know you need the vaccine

The Georgia Department of Public Health launched an online scheduling system to locate the vaccine near you.

GEORGIA, USA — The Monkeypox virus can spread from direct contact with the rash or sores on the body. Currently in central Georgia, the Monkeypox vaccine is available on Tuesday's in Houston County and on Thursday's in Baldwin County.

To be eligible for the vaccine, there are some requirements:

1. You've had two or more sexual partners within the last three months.

2. A man who has had other sexual male partners within the last 14 days.

3. You have been diagnosed with the Monkeypox virus after May 17, 2022.

Nursing director, Judy McChargue with the North Central Health District says the biggest thing to remember is the virus is not a sexually transmitted disease.

If you believe to be experiencing any sign symptoms of the Monkeypox virus, you should contact your local health department for guidance on isolation.

In Georgia, there are 3 cases of the virus among children. McChargue says public settings like schools, grocery stores, or workplaces are not at high risk for contracting the virus.

"It can also be spread from prolonged face to face contact or intimate physical contact like kissing. But the biggest way that it spreads is touching an actual sore from a person who has Monkeypox," McChargue said.

Georgia's public health department rolled out an online scheduling system to help you find a location to get the vaccine. While there isn't an abundance of supply, central Georgia has been able to get what they order in vaccine supply, McChargue told 13WMAZ.

The vaccine being used for Monkeypox is the smallpox vaccine. Smallpox was eradicated in the United States in 1972. This part of the reason why not you can't get the vaccine if you don't meet the requirements.

McChargue says Georgia's health department website is updated frequently based on vaccine availability.