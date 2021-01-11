Lyft passenger says she was stuck with more than $12K in medical bills after crash

Lyft’s insurer denied the passenger’s initial claim for medical bills because the Lyft driver was in a slightly different car.

Two years later, she still wants Lyft to be held accountable.

A routine morning turned a woman's life upside down she and her baby were injured in a crash as passengers in a Lyft in Decatur. Thousands of dollars in medical bills added up.

A baby's cry :

The first thing rescuers heard when responding to the wreck was the crying of a tiny infant.

LaKeshia Wooten and her baby daughter, Olivia, were passengers in the backseat when the Lyft driver ran off the road, down a hill, and into trees in the early morning hours of October 9, 2019.

“I still remember when she was crying,” Wooten said in an interview.

“It was just one of those cries that you don’t want to hear from a baby,” the young mother added.

Wooten and her daughter -- who was two months old at the time -- survived the crash, but both needed medical attention and were taken to separate hospitals by ambulance.

The medical bills added up to more than $12,500 yet no one agreed to pay them.

“I have medical bills on my credit right now,” Wooten said.

The driver was cited by the DeKalb County Police Department for failure to maintain their lane in the one-car crash.

State Farm, Lyft’s Georgia insurer at the time, denied Wooten’s claim in a letter.

“Based on our investigation,” State Farm claim adjustors wrote, “it appears the vehicle being driven at the time of the loss was not the vehicle authorized by Lyft Inc. to be used by the participating driver.”