Hundreds attend vigil for UNC professor killed in campus shooting

Hundreds of UNC students gathered in the middle of campus to honor the life of Dr. Dr. Zijie Yan, an associate professor who worked for the school since 2019.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Chapel Hill students organized a candlelight vigil for Dr. Zijie Yan, an associate professor with the school, who was killed Monday in his lab by graduate student, Tailei Qi.

Qi has been charged with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property.

Not only did this event give students a place and way to honor Dr. Yen, they were also able to express their thoughts and opinions about Monday's shooting. Some of them expressed anger, others sadness and many of them mentioned this is the reality we live in.

UNC Junior, Melvina said, "Honestly it's sad that this happened on our campus but this is also reality for us, especially growing up and for us to continue going through this cycle of gun violence. I mean this is a place of learning… for us, this our home away from home."

That cycle of gun violence was a common theme at Yen's vigil. One young person after the next expressed their feelings about that cycle, one they've heard about over and over again; some of them have even faced it in their own lives.

A UNC Freshman, Lucas said, "We've heard about the cycle: someone does a shooting, there's a period morning and people forget, shoot mourn, forget… and it's the same thing every time. It's one thing to study that cycle in a total we different thing to suddenly be a part of it."