1 dead, at least 3 hurt after shootings in Dublin

One of the people shot was a pregnant woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — There have been about three shootings over three days in Dublin that have left one person dead and at least three others injured.

According to incident reports from the Dublin Police Department, at least two people were shot on Monday.

They say someone shot a pregnant woman and at least one other person around the 300-block of Oconee Street.

On Tuesday, around midnight, officers were dispatched to Riverview Heights Apartments in reference to a man shot in the chest.

These two shootings came after a man was shot and died on Sunday in Dublin around the intersection of Academy Avenue and Kingsby Street.

Joshua Miller was found in the driver seat of a black 2014 Mitsubishi car with the front end damaged and a tan Glock underneath his left leg.

A neighbor said that she heard several gunshots and then the sound of the car wrecking. She found Miller in the car with a gunshot wound.

She said she asked Miller who shot him, and he said he didn't know.

The neighbor told police she thinks the shooting is gang-related.