1 person dead after ATV hits parked car, flips into dirt bike in Montezuma

The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an accident involving an ATV and dirt bike on Spring Street, according to the Montezuma Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from Montezuma Police, 47-year-old Eric Levontae Felton of Montezuma was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday afternoon by Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby.

Police say the ATV hit a parked car and then flipped, hitting a dirt bike driven by a child. The child was taken to Perry Hospital and their condition is unknown.

Thirty minutes prior to the fatal accident, police were sent to the same area for people riding ATVs and advised them to park the ATVs as they're not designed to be driven on the street.