MACON, Ga. — It's time for the Great 13WMAZ Morning Pumpkin Carving Contest, and you get to decide the winner.

Morning anchors Katelyn Heck and Eryn Rogers and Meteorologist Hunter Williams are facing off to see who is the jack-of-all-trades by carving a good 'ole jack-o-lantern.

Katelyn won the contest last year with the very-appropriate and gourd-geous 13WMAZ pumpkin.

WMAZ

This year, the team is really pumpkin spicing up the competition. Below are this year's pumpkins.

WMAZ

WMAZ

Let us know which pumpkin you have pies for, by voting in the poll below (who carved which pumpkin is being kept a secret).

We'll be announcing the winner and how many votes they got live on-air Thursday at 6 a.m.

Have a happy and safe Halloween! You can keep up with Katelyn, Eryn, and Hunter on Facebook.

RELATED: LIST | Fall events in Central Georgia

RELATED: Stratford Academy celebrates local art with glass pumpkin patch

RELATED: Report: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is currently in development for Disney+

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.