18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in 2022 shooting at Harrison Road Walmart

In August 2022, Ronnie Albea was shot after an attempted armed robbery at the Walmart on Harrison Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in a 2022 shooting at the Harrison Road Walmart, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Members of the U.S. Marshals South East Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Ronnie Albea.

In August 2022, Ronnie Albea was shot after an attempted armed robbery at the Walmart on Harrison Road.

On April 25, 2023, at 11 a.m., an arrest warrant was served for 18-year-old Elijiah Dewayne Gray.

Gray was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident at a home in the 200 block of Clisby Place.

He is currently at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Gray is charged with murder.

He was also arrested for two counts of terroristic threats for an unrelated case.

Gray is being held without bond.

They say the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are pending.