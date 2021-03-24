According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, this fire claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman, and who they assume to be her 5-year old daughter.

LIZELLA, Ga. — Around 4:30 Tuesday morning, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department received a call about a home fire on Sofkee Circle in Lizella.

"Shortly after dispatch, our unit arrived on scene, and upon their arrival, they did witness a house that had moderate fire showing from the roof of the structure," Bibb County Fire Chief Shane Edwards said.

Edwards says the fire was under control around 5 a.m., which is when they could inside and search for possible victims.

"Our units went in to offensive attack mode and once they entered the front door of the structure, they did find a victim laying inside the front door of the house," Edwards said.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, this fire claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman and who they assume to be her 5-year old daughter.

Jones says a 36-year-old man was also injured. He was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.

"There was also a dog that they did get out of the house alive, and there was another dog that did perish from the fire," Edwards said.

Jones says he spoke with a neighbor who says they heard an explosion that sounded like firecrackers around 4 a.m.

"And one of the other neighbors says she went to the end of the driveway and looked in the back, said it looked like a rainbow, but that was the fire," Jones said.