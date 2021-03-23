2 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after Lizella house fire

One person was airlifted to the burn center in Augusta.

LIZELLA, Ga. — Two people person are dead and another has been airlifted to the hospital after a fatal fire in Macon Tuesday morning.

That's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones. Jones says the fire call came in around 4:30 a.m. at 2791 Sofkee Ciricle in Lizella.

He says fire crews found a body inside. Another person was airlifted to the burn center in Augusta. They later found another body inside the home.

Fire fighters are still on the scene.