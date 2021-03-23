2 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after Lizella house fire

LIZELLA, Ga. — Two people person are dead and another has been airlifted to the hospital after a fatal fire in Macon Tuesday morning.
That's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones. Jones says the fire call came in around 4:30 a.m. at 2791 Sofkee Ciricle in Lizella.
He says fire crews found a body inside. Another person was airlifted to the burn center in Augusta. They later found another body inside the home.
Fire fighters are still on the scene.
This is developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.