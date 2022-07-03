x
24-year-old man dies two weeks after Macon shooting

Mandrell Curry was found shot outside a home on Leone Drive North.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead following a Macon shooting that happened on February 21.

24-year-old Mandrell Curry was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to Leon Jones.

He was shot in the head at a home at 2902 Leone Drive North in Village Green.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found Curry in the front yard of the home.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

