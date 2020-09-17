Ocmulgee Indian Celebration prepares to go digital for 2020

The celebration will look different this year with art, dancing, history and more being shared on a Facebook page instead of in-person

MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park will be held virtually this year on Saturday and Sunday.

Something new they are doing -- because this year's event is virtual -- is telling the history of how the celebration began back in 1991.

There will be videos posted on the hour, every hour between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 19 and September 20 on their Facebook page.

"It shows a good sample of their culture and their history and it gives a wide variety from the things that they had to make, to the food they had to gather, to the tools they had to make, and then the dancing is a huge part of their culture," said park ranger Angela Bates. "It's just a wide variety of different cultures from the Muskogee Creek Nation themselves."

Bates says that individuals from the Muskogee Creek Nation sent in videos of them dancing in their own backyards. She also says there will be crafts for children to do if they have the supplies.

"This is a chance to really get true exposure to the Muskogee Creek Nation," she said. "People from all over the world can see these videos for the first time."

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a pop-up shop at the park with items from the gift shop as well Muskogee Creek Nation crafts for sale.

The mounds will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Visitor Center and the Earth Lodge will remain closed.