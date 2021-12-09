2nd man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Macon motel parking lot

Investigators say the shooting happened during a marijuana deal in the parking lot of a Best Western

MACON, Ga. — Two people are now in custody after a fatal shooting during a reported drug deal in the parking lot of a Macon motel.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 23-year-old Isaac Folabi-Sola Adesina, of Hampton, Wednesday night. He is charged with murder and is being held without bond.

Adesina’s arrest comes one week after the first arrest in the case – 23-year-old Javacea Battle from Fulton County.

Their charges are related to a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 23 at the Best Western on Riverside Drive.

Deputies say the victim, 27-year-old Chauncey Love II and two other men drove up from Florida for a marijuana deal. During the deal, Love was shot by the people he was meeting with and tried to drive away from the scene.

His car went across Riverside Drive and down into a ditch. Love’s passengers jumped out of the car and ran across the interstate.

Anyone with additional information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.