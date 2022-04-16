4 people injured after shooting in Milledgeville

It happened at 2485 North Columbia Street early Saturday morning.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured.

It happened at Columbia Pub and Billiards early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, officers got a call about shots fired around 1 a.m.

When they arrived they found 28-year-old Marquis Whipple shot behind the bar.

Meanwhile, police received reports of three other people with gunshot wounds who were being treated at Atrium Health Navicent in Baldwin.

They include 34-year-old Georgie Washington, 37-year-old Shari Shinholster and 30-year-old Quentis Ford.

Police say Whipple and Washington got into a fight and fired shot at each other.

Shinholster and Ford were bystanders and were shot during the altercation.

We do not know the health status of anyone injured.

This investigation is still currently ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact the Milledgeville Police Department Detective Bureau at 478-414-4090.