77-year-old dead, two charged in Perry homicide

Police found the 77-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry Police Department charged two people in the homicide of a 77-year-old man Saturday night.

According to a press release, it happened at Mason Terrace Apartments around 11:15 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, officers discovered the victim, 77-year-old Willie Jacox, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jacox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reporting officers were informed of man and a woman seen quickly walking away from the scene.

According to the release, officers found the pair.

Their names are 19-year-old Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray of Americus and 18-year-old Natajah Sincere Culpepper of Centerville.

After further investigation, police determined both subjects were involved in killing Jacox.

Murray is charged with murder, and Culpepper is charged with murder- party to a crime.