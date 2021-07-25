77-year-old dead, two charged in Perry homicide

PERRY, Ga. — Perry Police Department charged two people in the homicide of a 77-year-old man Saturday night.
According to a press release, it happened at Mason Terrace Apartments around 11:15 p.m.
When police arrived at the scene, officers discovered the victim, 77-year-old Willie Jacox, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Jacox was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reporting officers were informed of man and a woman seen quickly walking away from the scene.
According to the release, officers found the pair.
Their names are 19-year-old Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray of Americus and 18-year-old Natajah Sincere Culpepper of Centerville.
After further investigation, police determined both subjects were involved in killing Jacox.
Murray is charged with murder, and Culpepper is charged with murder- party to a crime.
They are being held at the Houston County Detention Center.