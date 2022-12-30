911 call reveals what happened moments after Fulton County Sheriff's deputy shot to death

Deputy James Thomas, 24, was found shot and killed early Thursday morning on Bolton Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A newly released 911 call is providing insight into what happened the moments after Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy 24-year-old James Thomas was shot to death.

Thomas was found shot and killed in an off-duty incident on Bolton and Peyton roads in Atlanta's Riverside neighborhood Thursday around 4:30 a.m.

A witness called 911 to describe what happened:

911 operator: You're saying someone has been shot?

Caller: Yes.

911 operator: Are they in the car?

Caller: Yes, he wrecked down here in the middle of the street... he right on top of a railroad track. Right here, before Bolton Road...

The 911 operator then asked the witness if they were with them currently.

Caller: Uh, yeah, I uh went up to the car. I went up but it ain't good man. It ain't looking too good...

911 operator: Sir, the person that's shot. Are they still there? Or were they in the car?

Caller: No, it's a drive-by. I was coming behind someone at the light and they just rolled up on the side. I had my window cracked, I heard the shot.

Emergency first responders then asked if the man was conscious.

Caller: No, no.

EMS: Is he breathing?

Caller: I couldn’t tell you, I don’t think so.

Moments later, Atlanta police found Thomas inside the driver's seat of his crashed Ford Fusion. APD said they are unsure if he was shot before or after the crash.

"We did have a second individual come forward and say they were involved in an accident with that vehicle," APD Major Peter Malecki said. "They've been cooperative. At this point, we do not believe they are directly involved in the shooting."

Thomas was originally from Mississippi. It was there he met his former neighbor, supervisor and friend Danny Hicks.

"He was very outgoing, he loved to serve his community, he loved to just police. That's everything he wanted to do," Hicks said.

Hicks said Thomas enlisted in the Army after high school, before becoming an officer for the police department in Jackson, Mississippi. Thomas also served with Milledgeville police in Georgia and MARTA Police. His last assignment was with Grady Hospital detention.

"He's very headstrong, so if he felt like you were doing wrong, he'd let you know," Hicks said. "I'm going to miss his tenacious attitude."