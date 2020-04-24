MACON, Ga. — An Alabama man is several facing charges after leading Bibb County deputies and Georgia State Patrol on a car chase Friday morning.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old James Cottom tried to buy a motorcycle from Capital Cycle at 4950 Mercer University Drive around 10 a.m.

Cottom used 'multiple' fake identifications while trying to make the purchase.

When deputies got to the motorcycle dealer, Cottom ran to his black Ford F150 and tried to leave.

That's when an employee tried to stop him. The employee was dragged by the truck before he let go.

The release says deputies chased Cottom to I-475 southbound and into Peach County.

Georgia State Patrol helped with the chase and used a PIT maneuver to stop Cottom's car.

Cottom was arrested, taken to the sheriff's office's investigation unit for questioning, and later taken to the Bibb County Jail.

He is being charged with aggravated assault, three counts of forgery and felony fleeing and eluding.

Cottom is being held without bond.

A co-worker took the Capital Cycle employee employee to a Medical Center Med-Stop. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

