ALAMO, Ga. — Alamo Police are investigating after the death of a dog has caused a social media firestorm in the city.

According to Police Chief Roger Bryant, Karen Sapir called the police around 6 a.m. Monday because she found her dog dead in her front yard.

Bryant responded to 24 Lucille Avenue and found that Sapir’s dog appeared to be skinned on one side of its body.

He says there were also puncture, or possibly bite marks, on the other side of the dog’s body, but no sign of a fight or struggle in the yard and not much blood.

Marks in the grass indicated that the dog walked into the yard and laid down right in front of the porch before dying, he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my police career,” said Chief Bryant.

Sapir posted about the dog’s death on Facebook, and many concerned commenters are worried a person skinned the dog.

Chief Bryant says he took pictures of the dog’s injuries and plans to consult a veterinarian as to how the dog could have received this type of injury.

He adds the dog recently had puppies, and her skin may have been loose, or hanging away from her body.

13WMAZ has opted to not show the photos of the dog due to their graphic nature.

