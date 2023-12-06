'We feel like redheaded stepchildren': Allentown still being impacted by odd postal hours

Allentown sits on the boundary of four counties and about 190 people call it home, but the post office serves a lot more than that.

ALLENTOWN, Ga. — People in Allentown are frustrated about mail service. The little town is split among four counties, mostly in Wilkinson County, and they say post office hours and delays are causing late bills and medicine deliveries.

"We are absolutely forgotten. We feel like redheaded stepchildren," says Allentown Mayor Charles Brack.

"They closed Danville's post office, so we get all of Danville's business. It goes almost to Jeffersonville and Montrose," says Mayor Brack.

Brack says they've been dealing with unreliable postal service pretty much since the start of the year. He says it's all because of the spotty or sporadic timeframes someone can get to the town to work in the postal building.

"One day, it'll be from 12 to 1. One day, it'll be from 4 to 5, so we don't know when they'll be here," says Brack.

"I just literally sat outside and just watched for someone to get here and she arrived at 4:30," says Graceanne Roddenberry.

For people who get medication by mail, it's an especially-big deal. People like Roddenberry say there are other big problems, too.

"I do have a few bills that I have to send by mail. Now, I have to send them a week earlier than I used to," says Roddenberry.

The mayor says someone was lined up to work in Allentown, but that fell through. Now they're being told it'll be months before they get someone to run the post office.