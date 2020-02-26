MACON, Ga. — Almost a week after closing due to rising river levels flooding trails, Amerson River Park is reopening.

According to a post from Macon-Bibb EMA, the county Parks & Beautification Department spent two days cleaning up the park so it would be ready for visitors.

If you frequent unpaved trails at the park, you might be waiting a little bit longer.

They say the boat ramps and the unpaved trails around the pond are still closed along with the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

