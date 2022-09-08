Milledgeville businesses fed up with detour in front of condemned building

A large fence surrounds the front of the store, blocking the sidewalk and part of the street. Store owners say it's affecting their businesses and it's dangerous.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Several businesses say they're fed up with a condemned building that sits right on the corner of Hancock and Wayne streets in Milledgeville.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with some business people about an eyesore that won't go away.

"Frustrated, frustrated,” says Heidi Martin, co-owner of Miles of Styles, a clothing boutique in downtown.

Five years ago, Martin opened her shop's doors and right across Wayne Street was a condemned building with a caved-in roof.

"The floor was tore up and there had been nobody there. They had the green fencing in front of it, and then there was not the additional fencing until six months ago with all the sandbags and such,” she explains.

Martin says it takes up eight to ten parking spaces– two of them handicapped spots. She says people must walk in the street to avoid it.

Meredith McMahan, Ned Kelly's general manager, says that their restaurant and bar is affected by the large obstacle.

"It gets dark and no one really wants to walk in the street late at night not knowing if a car is going to hit them because we've had-- in the past couple of years-- a few ladies get hit,” McMahan explains.

Dungeons and Daquiris has been open since February. Owner Rebecca Auzenne says she's already had to reduce her business hours ever since the new barricade went up.

She says she's worried about safety.

"It's collapsing inside and you can see that. If the front falls, is it going to fall out? Is that why the barrier is up? So, that's the biggest concern I get whenever people are asking about what's going on with it. Are they going to fix the building? And I don't know,” Auzenne says.

Store owners say they've complained to the city several times with no results.

"It's hurtful because it's been up for so long and you would think that it wouldn't take this long because they know it is impacting businesses. It impacts Milledgeville as a whole, not just our street,” says McMahan.

Heidi Martin says that the reduced foot traffic in their area has caused other businesses to vacate their buildings or leave it closed for extended periods of time. Martin explains that not only do small businesses have a harder time creating revenue, but the reduced revenue will impact the city, as well.

“At least let us know what the plan is, so we can verbally advocate for the plan with people when we're questioned and there's some clarity,” she says.

City manager Hank Griffeth declined to talk about the building. He says the city has pending legal action with the business owner

We've also reached out to the building owner, All Star Properties and Investments LLC in Conyers.