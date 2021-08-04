Pete's, a California-based grower, is building their first southeast greenhouse at the Robins International Industrial Park in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A California-based greenhouse grower is investing $18 million to planting roots in Central Georgia.

In the coming months, you’ll find Pete’s greenhouse at the Robins International Industrial Park in Warner Robins in Peach County.

Daryl Vining is the lead pastor at Hebron Baptist Fellowship Church, located across the street. He’s in support for the latest project.

“I think it’s going to be an opportunity for our community,” said Vining.

This will be Pete’s first southeastern grow facility.

“A lot of the communities here in Central Georgia have that agrarian background,” said B.J. Walker, executive director of The Development Authority of Peach County.

Pete’s farming method will require 90% less land and water compared to traditional farming. It’s also in a controlled environment.

“It maximizes the ability for the plant to grow,” said Walker.

Walker said the initial phase will be about six acres, so smaller than the Pure Flavor greenhouse in Fort Valley. He also said the community won’t need to worry about light pollution.

“This greenhouse does not emit light. We worked with the grower we talked about those issues in the past.”

They’re predicting that in the coming years, you won’t just see lettuce and cress grow.

“You can see the investment going to $80 – $100 million,” said Walker.

The mayor of Warner Robins thinks this is just the beginning for the Joint Development Authority of Peach County and the City of Warner Robins.

“It’s gonna be one of those attractions that bring other people,” said Mayor Randy Toms.

Commissioner Martin Mosely agrees.

“This is a significant investment in Warner Robins and Peach County, and we’re excited about that.”