The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man they say robbed a Macon Flash Foods early Friday morning.

Deputies say at 2:06 a.m., the man walked into the store at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue, demanded money, and ran off with the cash.

Nobody was hurt.

The sheriff's office says he was wearing dark gray clothes, gloves, and had a bandana covering his face. He carried a silver handgun.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

