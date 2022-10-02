Around 250 players coming to Georgia for 'Macon Love' pickleball tournament

It features about 250 players from around the state and as far off as Michigan.

MACON, Ga. — Macon will show some love to the sport of pickleball this Valentine's weekend.

The Georgia Pickleball Association will host its "Macon Love" tournament next week at the Tattnall Tennis Center.

The tournament runs from February 12-13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

It features about 250 players from around the state and as far off as Michigan.

The statewide group has over 1,000 members.