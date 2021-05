GSP says Assistant Chief Hester was originally pulled over because of a trailer, and then he told the trooper he had been drinking

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The assistant police chief of Gordon in Wilkinson County now faces charges after a traffic stop over the weekend.

Georgia State Patrol says a trooper from Post 20 originally pulled over 44-year-old Andy Hester because of a trailer he was towing.

Hester then allegedly admitted to drinking, but refused all sobriety tests and the state test. He was then taken to the Wilkinson County jail.

