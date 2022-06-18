Tips for tracking flight delays and cancellations at Atlanta's airport

Several factors are contributing to a swell of delays and cancellations for the airline industry.

ATLANTA — Weather issues this week in Atlanta and staffing shortages have contributed to a difficult situation for airlines, and delays and cancellations are piling up.

11Alive's Dawn White spoke on Friday with several Delta passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport who said they'd been stuck there for more than 24 hours.

It can be an immensely frustrating situation for travelers as well as for airline employees trying to make things work.

If you have a flight in or out of Atlanta, particularly a Delta flight as the airline operates its hub out of the Atlanta airport, here are some tips for tracking any potential delays or cancellations:

Tracking delays and cancellations at the Atlanta Airport

Let's start with the official source: The airport's own website.

The website doesn't have a dedicated flight board like you might see at the airport itself, but there's a good search engine for checking your flight status.

Go to atl.com and click on "Flight Info" at the top of the page.

Use the search box on the left of the page. You can search by city, airline or flight number.

If you want to see all flights, you can leave the search areas blank and just click on "Find Flights."

There are other handy sources you can use, as well.