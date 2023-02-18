Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin partners with Milledgeville Mayor for Health & Wellness Walk

City leaders and medical professionals encouraged people to walk the track behind the hospital to improve heart health.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Walk more to live longer.

That's what folks did at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin this morning.

They're raising awareness this February for American Heart Month.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

"We would like to be able to host this event every month, just to get the community out and active, and excited about taking control of their health," said Joy Moten- Thomas.

The track is available 24/7.