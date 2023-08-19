Aviation Day Festival Fly-In promotes greater interest in Eastman aviation school

The goal is not only to promote interest in aviation to students and the community.

EASTMAN, Ga. — In honor of National Aviation Day, Middle Georgia State University sponsored a fly-in event.

It was held at the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport in Eastman. This is the second annual festival.

The free event allowed students to see World War Two aircraft like the P-51 and T-34 and preview nearly 20 aircraft along with some helicopters.

The goal is not only to promote interest in aviation to students and the community but also to show that Eastman has a celebrated aviation school.

Planes were flying in, a car show, static and educational displays, and a wide range of aviation lovers came to show off their builds too.

Instructor Patrick Johnny says the event helps show the good things happening in Eastman.

"Eastman's a small community and we just have a well-renowned aviation school here, so we get to open it up to maybe some who aren't quite sure," Johnny said. "I know they see the airplanes flying over, they see us doing our maneuvers and things in the sky, but for them to come in and get boots on the ground and actually see what we're doing and how we're doing it," he said.

The event was also in collaboration with the City of Eastman, the Airport Authority, and the Chamber of Commerce.