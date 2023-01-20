Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project.

The Collins P. Lee Branch will be housed in the current Collins P. Lee Community Center in Baldwin County's Harrisburg Park.

The release says the new library will be named after Collins P. Lee, a member of the Baldwin County commission and Milledgeville City Council, and father of City Councilwoman Collinda Lee. He was the first African-American to serve as mayor pro tem. He retired from the Baldwin County Board of Education.

The library's construction is part of the Harrisburg Neighborhood Revitalization and Master Plan developed by the city in March 2016. The release says, "The vision of the Harrisburg Revitalization strategy is 'Through hope, dedication, support and love we will build on the strengths of our historic community to provide opportunities, education and quality housing to meet the dreams of families, youth, and seniors of Harrisburg. Our leadership, commitment, and experience proves that we can create a sustainable, vibrant and transformed community.'”