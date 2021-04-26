Baldwin County teen accused of circulating fake article about GMC Prep coach now charged

Investigators say the 13-year-old created and circulated a false story claiming a coach had been arrested on drug charges at the school

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Baldwin County 13-year-old has been charged after he allegedly created a fake news article about a Georgia Military College Prep School coach.

Baldwin Sheriff's Office Maj. Scott Deason said his phone was ringing off the hook Friday with calls from parents who had seen what looked like an article from The Union-Recorder.

"He apparently had taken an article from another newspaper and did some photoshopping," said Deason.

The fake story alleged a GMC Prep coach had been arrested on campus for possession of oxycodone and pornography.

"The school was forced to post a statement that they were aware of this false allegation," said Deason.

The Union-Recorder also clarified that the article posted by the student was fake. Deason says the boy spread the article to dozens of classmates through Instagram.

“This coach is an upstanding employee, an upstanding coach. I just feel so bad for him because I know he was just devastated," said Deason.

He says they worked quickly to stop the story from spreading further.

“Kids need to realize the stuff they put up on social media could have lasting effects on people," he said.

The teen was charged with a juvenile complaint of harassing. If convicted, what happens next is up to juvenile court.

“He could be on probation lasting anywhere from a year to adult age, which is now 17,” said Deason.

He's warning parents to monitor their child's social media usage.

"This could have been a very negative thing for the coach had we not been able to work this quickly to determine the origin of the post," said Deason.

Investigators don't know why the boy targeted the coach. GMC Prep released a statement Monday stating the incident is under internal investigation and the school has taken "appropriate disciplinary action" against the student.