Banners hang in Perry's downtown honoring African-American firsts

PERRY, Ga. — If you're looking for a lesson on Black history, the City of Perry has got it!

This year, they’re honoring and educating about the city's African American firsts.

"The contributions of Black people, African-Americans, and the formerly enslaved Africans that came to this country, those contributions are innumerable," Fenika Miller said.

For each day of Black History month, there are 28 people from Perry you can learn about.

One of those people is Fenika Miller. She's being recognized as the first African-American from Perry to cast her vote for the electoral college.

"I am extremely honored to be featured as one of the individuals on the banners from its inception, but I recognize also that I stand on the shoulders of many women and black people in Houston county who have come before me," she said, referencing Houston County Civil rights pioneers.

Miller's banner hangs among doctors, journalists, musicians, and government officials.

The project was spearheaded by a current councilwoman with a banner of her own, Phyllis Bynam Grace.

"Councilwoman Bynam Grace has been a huge advocate for anything we can do to promote the City of our Perry and our wonderful citizens. For Black history month she approached me three years ago with the idea of doing a banner project," Anya Turpin said.

Anya Turpin, the city's Special Events Manager, says people have taken well to the new banners.

"It's really neat to see people taking pictures with the banners, identifying who their relatives are, who their friends and family members are or even taking pictures with their own banners. Just kind of seeing a living version of history being made," she continued.

All 28 banners are posted on the city's website.