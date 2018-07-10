Sunday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day here in Central Georgia. A little disturbance off the Georgia & South Carolina coastlines will try to send some cloud cover our way, but any threat for rain stays east. We'll call it partly sunny and mild with temperatures warming to the mid 60s. Get out there and enjoy it!

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday... Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday... Partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly sunny. Small rain chance. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

