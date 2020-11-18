County Manager Keith Moffett says the adjustments will be implemented in January 2021.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Commission voted 8 to 0, approving the long-awaited pay adjustments for county employees.

This vote comes after an independent consultant firm finished the pay scale study and later presented the findings of it in October to commissioners.

Moffett previously told 13WMAZ the county is recommending around 75 percent of county jobs to receive some type of adjustment.

Some of those jobs include first responders like certified deputies. According to the ordinance, the minimum suggested for their starting salary is nearly $41,000 compared to the roughly $34,000 they receive now.

Moffett said the other 25 percent of jobs are receiving above the minimum suggested by the study for their job position.

"For those, we're recommending a 1.5 percent adjustment because again, everyone will be compensated," Moffett said.

Moffett said it will cost the county $4 million plus the cost of benefits for the second half of the fiscal year. Overall, he said the county is estimating it will cost $7 to $8 million with all benefits included per fiscal year.

Moffett said longevity will be discussed in phase two, but this phase voted on Tuesday will focus on the county paying its employees for how much their position is worth. He said the second phase will look at paying employees for merit and/or the time they've been in their job.